Islamabad Capital Territory police confiscate huge cache of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Friday confiscated a huge cache of drugs in a raid at distillery, set up in the area of Margalla Town, Islamabad.

On receiving information, a team, spearheaded by Deputy Superintendent Police Criminal Investigation Agency Hakim Khan, conducted a raid in Khanna police station and recovered huge quantity of alcohol, 1,202 gram hashish and other drugs from the distillery, said a police spokesperson in a press release.

Further investigation was underway from the nabbed accused, he added.

He said efforts were being made to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the Federal capital.

Recently, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed had conducted meetings with heads of all the police stations and directed them to step up their efforts against anti-social elements.