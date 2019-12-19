Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) recovers 60 children from out of 65 kidnapped in last 11 months: DSP

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have recovered 60 children from out of 65 kidnapped from the federal capital in the last 11 months, DSP ICTP Hassan Raza claimed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have recovered 60 children from out of 65 kidnapped from the Federal capital in the last 11 months, DSP ICTP Hassan Raza claimed on Thursday.

Speaking at a consultative meeting held at Ombudsman Secretariat titled 'Kasur Tragedy and Redressal of Systematic issues, Mapping Issues and Response to Sexual Violence against Children," he said the challans of 24 child kidnapping cases have already been submitted in relevant courts and police had to cancel 41 cases due to the will of parents.

A total of 34 cases of child abuse were registered in last 11 months, he said adding that the challans of 32 cases had also been submitted in relevant courts.

ICT Police have also established helpline 8090 for lodging complaints and getting any instant help.

Women and Child Protection Centre had already been established at Women Police Station to check incidents of violence against children.

The main purpose of the centre was to check violence against women and children and ensure protection to them. He said that there was more than 50 per cent population of women in the country and the establishment of such centre in Islamabad was a need of the hour which would fulfill needs and requirements of the marginalised segment of society.

Justice in a system or society could be gauged from protection measures for the weakest segment of society, he said this centre has been linked with help lines of Islamabad police and complaints could be lodged at the helpline.