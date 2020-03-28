Islamabad Capital Territory police launches awareness drive to sensitize masses against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have launched an awareness drive to sensitize the capital's dwellers about the precautionary measures imperative to stem control of the coronavirus.

The police had formed special teams under the supervision of senior officers which had been visiting different sectors to educate the public against the COVID-19, said a press release issued by the capital police.

"Apart from awareness, our teams are also distributing masks, hand sanitizers and gloves among citizens to prevent spread of the coronavirus," it added.

According to the ICT police, the awareness campaign was started on the instructions of Inspector General Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. It was meant to aware people about preventive measures required to curb the deadly virus spread.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rural Malik Naeem Iqbal and SP City Sarfraz Ahmed Virk briefed the people about the safety measures at medical stores, general stores and check posts of their respective zones.

They also supervised the sanitizing of police offices and stations in their areas.

Similarly, SP Kohsar Aqeela Naqvi, Additional Superintendent Police (ASP) Rana Abdul Wahab, ASP Hamza Amaan Ullah and ASP Rana Hussain sensitized the people against the coronavirus and distributed protective equipment like masks.

Lauding the efforts of police officials, Deputy Inspector General Waqar ud Din Sayed said, "Our Jawans are playing frontline role in protecting lives and properties of the citizens in wake of the coronavirus emergency." He also appreciated the role of officers who were working diligently in this hour of distress.

The DIG also sought people cooperation in defeating the coronavirus. Every police official was performing additional duties by considering it an obligation for human welfare.

"All the SPs and DSPs are present in their respective areas and extending all-out support to the district administration for ensuring peace and tranquility in the city," he added.