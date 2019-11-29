Islamabad Capital Territory Police to provide VVIP security cover to Sri Lankan cricket team

Islamabad Capital Territory Police would provide VVIP security cover to Sri Lankan team during their visit to twin cities, decided in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Inspector General Police, Aamir Zulfikar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : Islamabad Capital Territory Police would provide VVIP security cover to Sri Lankan team during their visit to twin cities, decided in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Inspector General Police , Aamir Zulfikar Khan.

The meeting reviewed security arrangements of the visit the team and decided to provide foolproof security and deploy commandos for their security. The entry of irrelevant persons would be banned in the residential area of Sri Lankan team.

Special branch would allow the entry only through walk through gates in the hotel of team's residence, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The police would maintain close coordination with other law enforcement agencies for providing security to the guest team.

Senior police officers including DIG Security Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG Operations Waqar ud din Syed, DG Safe City, DIG Sarfraz Ahmed, AIG Special Branch Muhammad Suleman, SSP Traffic, SSP CTF and AIG Operations was attended the meeting and give their input for security arrangements of the Sri Lankan team.