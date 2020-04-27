Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) keens to adopt one 'Panah Gah'

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) showed keenness for bearing expense of one 'Panah Gah' of the federal capital, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) showed keenness for bearing expense of one 'Panah Gah' of the Federal capital, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman said on Monday.

The offer was extended by the ICCI's representatives during a recently held meeting, the Focal Person told APP.

"The ICCI will soon adopt one of the shelter homes of Islamabad which can made a model for others to follow as well," Naseem said.

He said the team of 'Panahgahs' was also in contact with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, seeking its support to meet running expenditures of the garrison city's shelter homes.

Pointing out his strategy for provision of employment to the daily wage earners through partnership with the business associations of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the focal person said the management of 'Panahgahs' had worked out a plan in that regard.

He said profiling of the 'Panahgahs' dwellers had been started which would be shared with the twin cities business community to provide better employment opportunities to the daily wagers in the post-corona situation.

Both the cities' chambers of commerce and industries had also agreed to offer skill development trainings to the beneficiaries of shelter homes which would eventually help them get better jobs in the country, he added.