Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CDA join hands to restore capital beauty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA) have join hands to restore the beauty of Federal capital.

A delegation headed by President, ICCI, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan assured its cooperation to chairman CDA, Aamer Ali Ahmed to make Islamabad more clean and green.

The CDA chief informed the delegation in a meeting here on Wednesday about the steps being taken by the civic agency to rehabilitate the lost glory of capital city.

He sought cooperation from all segments of society to further improve the facilities at parks, green belts, playgrounds and residential areas.

"Islamabad is one of the most beautiful capital in the world and all out efforts would be ensured to make it more attractive for tourists and the residents,"the chairman remarked.

He said anti-dengue fumigation was being carried out across the city, besides creating awareness among the citizens about the coronavirus protective measures.

Ilias Khan said "it is our responsibility to keep the city clean and avoid littering into streets as well as on recreational spots."