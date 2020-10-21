UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry, CDA Join Hands To Restore Capital Beauty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CDA join hands to restore capital beauty

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA) have join hands to restore the beauty of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA) have join hands to restore the beauty of Federal capital.

A delegation headed by President, ICCI, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan assured its cooperation to chairman CDA, Aamer Ali Ahmed to make Islamabad more clean and green.

The CDA chief informed the delegation in a meeting here on Wednesday about the steps being taken by the civic agency to rehabilitate the lost glory of capital city.

He sought cooperation from all segments of society to further improve the facilities at parks, green belts, playgrounds and residential areas.

"Islamabad is one of the most beautiful capital in the world and all out efforts would be ensured to make it more attractive for tourists and the residents,"the chairman remarked.

He said anti-dengue fumigation was being carried out across the city, besides creating awareness among the citizens about the coronavirus protective measures.

Ilias Khan said "it is our responsibility to keep the city clean and avoid littering into streets as well as on recreational spots."

Related Topics

Islamabad World Chamber Commerce Capital Development Authority All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

5 minutes ago

Three dead as Guinea hit by post-election violence ..

1 minute ago

Inter's Hakimi out of 'Gladbach clash after positi ..

1 minute ago

Media watchdog files complaint in Sweden against E ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court issues notice to PG NAB over a bail ..

5 minutes ago

MPAs walk out of floor over resolution about Urdu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.