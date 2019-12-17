UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Call On MCI To Remove Encroachments From Federal Capital Markets

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday called upon the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to remove encroachments from the Jinnah Super Market and others to promote business activities and facilitate the shoppers visiting these markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday called upon the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to remove encroachments from the Jinnah Super Market and others to promote business activities and facilitate the shoppers visiting these markets.

Addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said Jinnah Super Market was the face of Islamabad, but traders were facing problems due to encroachment on footpaths.

He said the MCI had allowed setting up stalls on footpaths in markets including Jinnah Super Market, but these stalls were creating problems for traders and giving rise to encroachments.

He said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had constructed a parking in Jinnah Super by spending millions of rupees, but it was not made operational as yet due to which traders were unable to utilize it.

He said the CDA should provide lights, security guards, sanitation staff and other facilities for parking to make it operational.

He assured the delegation that the ICCI would fully cooperate for resolving key issues of Jinnah Super Market.

Speaking on the occasion, Traders Welfare Association President Malik Rab Nawaz and Secretary General Abdul Rehman Siddiqui said the CDA and MCI were not paying attention to resolve issues of markets due to which traders were suffering.

They said sewerage system in Jinnah Supper was not functioning properly due to which filthy water was gushing on roads spreading smell in the area.

They said the CDA had not done any development work in Jinnah Super for the last many years due to which traders were facing problems.

They said whenever a transformer burnt in the market, IESCO was asking owners of shops to replace it at their own cost while it was the responsibility of company to change such burnt transformers.

They called upon the CDA, MCI and IESCO to address the key issues of Jinnah Super Market to facilitate the growth of trade activities.

