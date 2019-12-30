UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Calls National Assembly To Pass Rent Control Bill

Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:13 PM

Acting President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saif -ur-Rehman has said that National Assembly should pass the rent control bill forthwith to fulfil the old demand of business community

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Acting President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saif -ur-Rehman has said that National Assembly should pass the rent control bill forthwith to fulfil the old demand of business community.This he said while addressing a meeting of ICCI Traders Committee at his office here on Monday .

He said that Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and all elected MNAs from Islamabad had presented an amended bill of rent control act for Islamabad in the National Assembly that was also approved by the NA Standing Committee on Interior and called upon the parliamentarians to pass the amended bill in the next session of NA for resolving this longstanding issue of local traders.

He said that due to absence of rent control act, local traders were feeling insecure as due to high inflation, rents of shops were rising leading to evictions of some traders from shops.

He said that according to amended rent bill, a reconciliation committee would be setup to resolve out of court rent disputes.

