Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A high level delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi visited Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Headquarters on Thursday.

Chairman board of Directors (BoDs) IESCO Dr Tahir Masood briefed the delegation on the operation and administrative affairs of IESCO.

He said that the IESCO administration has always given a priority to the esteemed customers, especially industrialists and business community who were playing a key role in keeping the wheel of Pakistan's economy moving forward.

He said that IESCO was making all out efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply and excellent customer services.

He also assured the delegation that they were trying to improve their existing level of customer care by introducing different digital applications and state of the art technology in customer care and field.

Dr Tahir Masood also briefed the delegation about ‘Sahulat Electricity Package’ announced by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Energy which would be in place for the period December 2024 to February 2025.

President ICCI Nasir Mansoor Qureshi informed the IESCO top management about the electricity problems faced by the business community. He urged that IESCO should make it easier for traders and business community to address low voltage, hanging and non-heavy wires overload transformers relates issues on priority basis.

He also assured the full support of ICCI and business community to IESCO at all fora.

Tahir Masood assured the delegation that IESCO was paying special attention to system maintenance and upgradation and the process of securing electricity wires was going on across the region.

He said that special attention was being paid to industrial and commercial areas in this regard.

By accepting the long-standing demand of the delegation, the Chairman IESCO approved setting up an IESCO counter at the ICCI office, in which the IESCO officers and staff would ensure an immediate solution to the problems faced by the businessmen.

The President ICCI appreciated the positive approach of Chairman IESCO Dr. Tahir Masood and Chief Executive Officer IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan and said that we were much confident that IESCO management would pay special attention to solving the electricity-related problems of the business community. He also appreciated the performance of IESCO and the user-friendly policies

Senior Vice President Abdul Rahman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry and other members of ICCA were also included in the delegation.