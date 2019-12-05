Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) calls for de-sealing shops in G-9 Markaz

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the chairman CDA to issue orders for de-sealing the shops sealed in G-9 Markaz, Karachi Company, Islamabad on account of non-conforming use

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan, Vice President ICCI said that the plaza housing the sealed shops in G-9 Markaz was constructed 40 years ago and it was strange that shops were sealed now on the pretext of non-conforming use.

They said that the shops were constructed with the permission of CDA and have been sold to various persons while their attorneys were with CDA.

They said after passage of 40 years, many owners of shops have changed and their attorneys were accepted by CDA's Estate Department.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that the government was taking initiatives to promote ease of doing business, but such actions of CDA would thwart these efforts.

He urged that CDA should find a middle way and allow shops owners and shopkeepers to change trade easily for promoting business activities.

He said that as per requirements of the present age, traders should have the right to change trade whenever they feel need for it and they should not be deprived of this right due to the actions of some ex-officers of CDA.

ICCI president appealed to the chairman CDA to call a meeting comprising representatives of ICCI, concerned market union, tenants and landlords of shops to find out a consensus solution to this problem.

He said that instead of taking action against traders, CDA should take action against those of its officers who allowed construction of such shops.