Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) lauds performance of Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Investigation Department of Islamabad Police for conducting investigation on scientific manners due to which crime rate has been reduced.

Talking to Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Mustafa Tanveer, who visited Chamber House, Acting President ICCI Saif-ur-Rahman said that Islamabad Police were considered as the role model across the country.

Mustafa Tanveer, while briefing the ICCI members said that criminals have started using new technologies for doing crimes in the city and said that it was the need of hour to up-grade technology by police to control criminal activities.

He further said that lack of staff was another hurdle but police were putting its best efforts to maintain peace in the city.

He urged that business community should cooperate with them to ensure safe and secure environment for the citizen of Islamabad.