Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) asks CDA to start development works in industrial areas of city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start development works in industrial areas of the Federal capital.

Due to the negligence of CDA and MCI, the industrial areas in Islamabad are now presenting a dilapidated look as the roads and footpaths have broken without any repair, streetlights were not working while water supply was also not satisfactory resultantly, industrial activities were suffering in the region, the ICCI said in a press release here.

In order to save the local industry from further damage, CDA should immediately start development works in industrial areas of the federal capital.

The statement said that with the efforts of ICCI, CDA board had approved amendments in industrial building byelaws, which covered height of industrial buildings, multi business on industrial plots and increase in covered area.

However, CDA has neither notified the approved byelaws nor implemented CDA Board's decision.

It said that industrial areas were established in I-9, I-10 and Kahuta Triangle, but there was no more space in these areas to setup new industrial units and prices of industrial plots in these industrial estates have increased exorbitantly due to which it was not a viable option for new investors to purchase industrial plot at very high price and set up new industries.

The ICCI pointed out that a new industrial estate was planned in I-17 Sector of Islamabad, but CDA has de-notified it while notification of amended industrial byelaws was also not issued as yet.

The Chamber appealed the government to intervene in the matter and issue orders to CDA for starting development works in current industrial areas in Islamabad so that industrial activities could flourish that would create more employment in the region and yield beneficial results for the economy as well.