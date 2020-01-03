UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Plant One Million Saplings In Federal Capital During 2020

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:16 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to plant one million saplings in federal capital during 2020

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Office have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation to plant one million trees in Islamabad during 2020 under ICCI's Go Green Islamabad campaign

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Office have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation to plant one million trees in Islamabad during 2020 under ICCI's Go Green Islamabad campaign.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI and Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner Islamabad signed the MoU in DC Office.According to MoU, DC Office Islamabad in collaboration with MCI and CDA would identify and allocate land to ICCI for tree plantation.

ICCI in cooperation with DC Office would plant 100,000 trees of flowers orchards in January. The DC Office would support ICCI in levelling and landscaping of area for tree plantation and cooperate with Chamber in maintenance of planted trees.

The DC Office would also facilitate ICCI in engaging the relevant ministries and organization in Go Green Islamabad campaign.Speaking at the occasion, Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that making Pakistan an environment friendly country was the key priority of the current government.

He said that ICCI was the first Chamber of the country that has come forward to support the initiative of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan by launching Go Green Islamabad campaign. He said that this drive would help in improving the environment of the federal capital and assured that ICT Administration would provide all possible support to make this drive successful.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a target of planting 10 billion trees in the country during five years and said that Go Green Islamabad campaign was launched to support this mission of PM.

He said that local markets, schools and other organizations would also be engaged in this drive so that with combined efforts, Islamabad could be made green and beautiful. He said that ICCI would welcome any institution to join hands in this noble cause.At this occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President ICCI and Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and others also planted some trees in ICT Complex, Islamabad to promote Go Green Islamabad drive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Chamber January 2020 Market Commerce Capital Development Authority All Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

7 seconds ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

9 seconds ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

10 seconds ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

12 seconds ago

White House to Brief Congress Staff on Iran on Fri ..

6 minutes ago

Kane set for long absence after Spurs star suffers ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.