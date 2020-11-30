UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry And Pakistan HVACR Society Sign MoU For Collaboration

Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:41 PM

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and Pakistan HVACR Society on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on initiatives that would promote the interests of business community and local industry

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI and Khurram R.

Malick, President, Pakistan HVACR Society signed the MoU during a ceremony held at ICCI. Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice President ICCI, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present at the occasion.

By signing the MoU, both sides have agreed to collaborate on resource sharing for seminars, trainings and workshops for members of the business community.

Both sides shall help each other in enhancing the participation of the business community in workshops, conferences and exhibitions arranged by either party.

