Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry And MCI Sign MoU For Promoting Go Green Islamabad Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:33 AM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and MCI sign MoU for promoting Go Green Islamabad campaign

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promoting Go Green Islamabad campaign under which ICCI would plant one million trees in Islamabad during 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promoting Go Green Islamabad campaign under which ICCI would plant one million trees in Islamabad during 2020.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI and Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor Islamabad signed the MoUat a ceremony held at MCI.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Muhammad EjazAbbasi, Asif Shafiq Chaudhry and others were present at the occasion.According to MoU, MCI will identify and allocate different sites for plantation of trees & flowers in Islamabad.MCI will provide required resources for leveling and landscaping of identified sites and deploy the required staff for maintenance of planted areas including their watering.Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor Islamabad said that every individual of the nation should contribute towards making Pakistan an environment friendly country to minimize the impact of climate change phenomenon.

He lauded the initiative of ICCI for launching Go Green Islamabad campaign and assured that MCI would provide all possible support to make this drive successful.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry thanked Mayor Islamabad for cooperating with ICCI in this noble cause.

He said that Go Green Islamabad campaign was launched to support the target of Prime Minister Imran Khan for planting 10 billion trees in the country during five years.He said that local markets, schools and other organizations would also be engaged in this drive so that with combined efforts, Islamabad could be made more green.

He said that ICCI would welcome any institution to join hands in this noble cause.Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI also thanked Mayor Islamabad for taking keen interest in Go Green Islamabad drive and hoped that support of MCI would help in making this drive successful.

