Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry For Strict Implementation Of Traffic Rules

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:46 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for strict implementation of traffic rules

Disciplined traffic would reduce road accidents and improve traffic flow including flow of cargo vehicles, therefore, motorway police should ensure strict implementation of traffic rules to cope with rising traffic rush and promote disciplined traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Disciplined traffic would reduce road accidents and improve traffic flow including flow of cargo vehicles, therefore, motorway police should ensure strict implementation of traffic rules to cope with rising traffic rush and promote disciplined traffic.

This was said by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while talking to Jamil Hashmi, AIG Motorway Police during his visit to Chamber House.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that traffic rush in Islamabad was on the rise and there was need for better planning to improve traffic flow.

He said that Motorway Police has emerged as a role model institution due to its good performance and hoped that it would maintain its good image through its smart performance. He said that fines were not enough in case of serious accidents and proactive measures were needed to control them.

He said that due to the implementation of new axle load regime, production cost for industry has increased and desired that government should reconsider it.

He assured that ICCI would cooperate with Motorway Police in its endeavours aimed at improving traffic system.

Speaking at the occasion, Jamil Hashmi, AIG, Motorway Police said that driving license was issued on merit and no influence was taken into consideration in this regard.

He said that number of motorcyclists has increased in the cities, but they were ignoring safety requirements, which was not a healthy trend.

He said that only fines were not enough for underage drivers and there was a need to change law to make parents responsible for this unhealthy rising trend.

