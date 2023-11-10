Islamabad city admin swiftly mobilizes teams to tackle flooding crisis after heavy rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) After a heavy intermittent downpour in Islamabad on Thursday, the city administration sprang into action to dewater flooded areas and ensure the safety of residents.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon directed the Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, and Emergency and Disaster Management teams to remain alert to deal with any untoward situation after continuous torrential rainfall in the city, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The rapid response teams were deployed to monitor the situation and provide assistance wherever needed.

The dewatering process is currently underway, and drains are being opened to maintain the flow of water. Authorities are also present in areas where there is a risk of waterlogging to review the situation and take necessary action.

The city administration has urged residents to stay away from flooded areas and report any waterlogging or other problems to the authorities immediately.