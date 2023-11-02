Open Menu

Islamabad City Zone Arrests 2,923 Individuals During 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police City Zone has made significant strides in law enforcement, resulting in the arrest of 2,923 individuals, including 295 absconders, for their involvement in various heinous crimes and criminal activities.

Recovered items from the possession of these outlaws during the current year included stolen vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor, and an assortment of weapons with ammunition, police said.

Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its efforts to crack down on criminal elements, aiming to eradicate crime within the city. In a detailed breakdown, the City Zone police teams carried out a robust operation against criminals engaged in a range of unlawful activities.

Their efforts led to the recovery of 70 stolen vehicles, 136 stolen motorcycles, 34.92 kilograms of hashish, 96.35 grams of heroin, 799 wine bottles, 2,278 liters of alcohol, 140 pistols, 1 Kalashnikov, 4 rifles with ammunition, and 15 daggers.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the ICCPO, has urged all senior officials to continue their effective crackdown against drug peddlers and individuals possessing illegal weapons. He emphasized that the performance of the police force in this regard would be continuously reviewed, with no tolerance for any negligence in official duties.

