Islamabad Civil Defense Netted 26 Alms Seekers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) In a major crackdown on professional begging, Islamabad Civil Defense, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and Assistant Director Civil Defense on Monday arrested 26 beggars from different areas of the capital.

Islamabad Civil Defense, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, launched a crackdown on professional beggars in different areas of the capital, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The ICT teams, under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and Assistant Director Civil Defense, arrested 26 beggars from Serena Signal, Aabpara Market, Blue Area, Jinnah Super Market, Lake View Park, F-8, F-9, G-9, I-9, and H-8.

The arrested beggars were transferred to the police station, while the minor children were sent to the Edhi Center, adding said the operation against beggars is ongoing under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners on a daily basis.

