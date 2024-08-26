Islamabad Club Generating Its Revenue Without Drawing Govt's Funds, NA Told
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday apprised the lower house of the Parliament that the Islamabad Club was generating its revenue on its own without drawing the federal government's funds
The Minister was replying to the query of Member National Assembly Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and former Speaker, Asad Qaiser who had sought details pertaining to the operations and revenue details of the Islamabad Club.
MNA Asad Qaiser said that the Islamabad Club, Gymkhana and other clubs were providing leisure and entertainment facilities to the VVIP people. "This is a poor country, and there are many big clubs that needed to be converted into universities or other public service institutions," Asad Qaiser said.
The Law Minister while singling out the mover underscored that Asad Qaiser himself was the voluntary member of the Islamabad Club.
On the occasion, Senior MNA of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Khurshid Shah said, "Since Asad Qaiser himself is a member of the Club, he should return his membership in protest. Stop driving around in the car too and travel to Parliament on foot after today," Syed Khurshid Shah.
Speaker, National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suggested Asad Qaiser and Khurshid Shah to begin the walk.
