Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2: Shaping the future of female education in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Public sector institutions have witnessed a remarkable influx of students from leading private schools last year which is a testament to the transformative initiatives taken by the government to raise standards and bridge the gap between public and private education.

This was shared by Principal of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG), F-6/2, Professor Sabah Faisal during an exclusive interview with APP.

Sabah Faisal’s passion for the institution was palpable as she recounted its journey from a modest junior school in 1968, with only 64 students, to its current status as a premier educational establishment catering to nearly 6,000 girls.

“This institution is more than just a school; it’s a sanctuary for our students. Parents feel secure sending their daughters here, knowing they are in a safe, supportive environment,” she added.

Professor Faisal attributes this growth to the government’s commitment to fostering female education. “When the government focuses on providing girls with quality education in secure environments, institutions like ours flourish. We strive to uphold that trust and provide opportunities that help our students thrive.”

The principal emphasized the importance of preparing students for a rapidly evolving world. “Our students should graduate with skills that make them financially independent. The government’s reforms are ensuring that our youth, especially girls, are equipped with the tools they need to succeed.”

Among the initiatives at ICG, the Software Technology Park (e-Rozgar Center) stands out. Developed in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export board, this facility empowers students to explore entrepreneurship, run small businesses, and connect with clients—all within a safe, solar-powered space equipped with free high-speed internet.

Another transformative project, she mentioned, is the Google Center of Excellence, launched in partnership with Tech Valley and Google. “This lab enables students to learn and collaborate using Chromebooks, which are budget-friendly and cyber-safe,” she explained. “It’s about giving them the tools to learn in real-time and stay ahead in a digital world.

”

The Principal shared that ICG has also adopted Smart Classrooms, integrating e-learning platforms introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. These interactive tools enhance learning experiences and prepare students for a technology-driven future.

The STEM and Robotics Labs are further examples of ICG’s forward-thinking approach. By introducing coding, artificial intelligence, and robotics into the curriculum, the school is encouraging students to consider careers in emerging fields.

For Professor Faisal, education goes beyond academics. “We aim to build confident, well-rounded individuals,” she said.

The school prioritizes extracurricular activities, from public speaking programs to cultural education, ensuring students are prepared for life on a global stage.

Physical health is also a key focus. “A healthy mind needs a healthy body,” she emphasized. Facilities like gyms, sports fields, martial arts classes, and free meal programs ensure students’ overall well-being.

As an alumna of ICG, Professor Faisal’s connection to the institution runs deep. “This school shaped my life,” she shared with pride. “If I could achieve so much with the limited resources available in my time, today’s girls, with access to far greater opportunities, can achieve even more.”

Her leadership and the government’s dedication to female education have placed ICG at the forefront of public institutions in Pakistan. “The recent International Girls’ Conference hosted in Pakistan, with delegates from 43 countries, highlighted our commitment to advancing girls’ education. We are determined to bring even the most marginalized regions forward”, she observed.

Professor Faisal spoke of her vision for ICG. “We are not just educating students; we are empowering them. Pakistan has the potential to lead the world in girls’ education, and ICG is proud to contribute to that journey.”

Under her leadership, ICG is more than a school; it’s a testament to what public education can achieve with vision and dedication. It stands as a beacon of hope for countless young girls, lighting the way to a brighter, more empowered future.

