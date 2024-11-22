Islamabad Community Cries Out For Normalcy As Regular Protests Disrupt Daily Life
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Traders, transporters and students in Islamabad are urgently calling for an end to upcoming political party's protests, citing growing hardships, healthcare concerns and disrupted.
In an exclusive Interview with ptv news channel, Naeem Mir, the leader of traders has expressed serious concerns that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) actions are disrupting the capital and harming the economy, which is making progress under Pakistan Muslim League-N's (PML-N) leadership.
With each passing day, the protests' crippling impact on daily life intensifies, sparking widespread anguish and frustration among residents who demand swift action from authorities to restore normalcy, he mentioned.
Capital city, Islamabad is gripped by uncertainty as PTI protests continue unabated, sparking fears of escalating tensions and worsening hardships for traders, commuters and students, said a motorist while criticizing.
The traders groups also specifically cried out against the ongoing PTI protests, appealing for a return to normal life as PTI protests have caused widespread inconvenience to citizens, disrupting daily life and inflicting immense pressure on the community.
"We are on the verge of bankruptcy," said Muhammad Ali, a shop owner in Blue Area.
"Our businesses are suffering due to close roads and we can not afford to pay our employees, adding, we urge the protesters to find a peaceful solution."
"Mobile sales have dropped by 70% since the protest call began," said Umair, a mobile shop worker in Blue Area.
"We are struggling to make ends meet. We appeal to the protesters to consider the impact on ordinary citizens," he added.
"We are missing out on crucial school days," said Ayesha, a student of Islamabad Model College.
"Our exams are approaching and we are not prepared. We urge the protesters to find an alternative way to express their views without disrupting our education," she added.
PTI's daily protests are causing traffic congestion, increasing travel times and raising fuel costs, said a taxi driver.
Transporters will not support PTI's stance as it affects their livelihood, said a bus driver.
The capital's beauty and roads should not be harmed; transporters urge protesters to avoid damaging public property.
Islamabad's residents are reeling from the consequences of the PTI's unrelenting protests, said a teacher, adding, with daily life severely disrupted and economic losses mounting, the community is urging the government to find a swift solution to the impasse.
