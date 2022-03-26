UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Condemns Houthis Drone And Missile Attack On Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2022 | 11:46 AM

Islamabad condemns Houthis drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar called for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia and the region.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th , 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned the drone and missile attacks launched by Houthi militia to target the civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in different parts of Saudi Arabia, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed by Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar called for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia and the region.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan's full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

An oil facility came under attack in Jeddah in Saudia Arabia in the attack carried out by Houthis. Huge clouds of smoke could be seen from far flung areas.

