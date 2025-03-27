Islamabad Convent School Celebrates Recognition Day For Primary Level
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Convent School hosted a grand Recognition Day ceremony for its Primary Level students, celebrating their achievements in academics, discipline, and values.
The event, themed “Dream Big, Work Hard, and Let Your Achievements Speak for You,” was graced by the esteemed presence of Madam Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary, as the Chief Guest.
In her inspiring address, Madam Farah Naz Akbar lauded the dedication and perseverance of the young students, emphasizing that their hard work and commitment are paving the way for a brighter future. She highlighted that this event was not just about recognition but also about inspiration, encouraging students to continue striving for excellence in all aspects of life.
The Chief Guest also paid tribute to the tireless efforts of the school’s teachers and the unwavering support of parents, acknowledging their critical role in shaping young minds. “Behind every successful student, there is a dedicated teacher and a supportive parent,” she remarked, expressing gratitude for their contributions to the students’ educational journey.
She further emphasized the importance of education beyond academics, underscoring the values of unity, service, and discipline as fundamental to personal and national growth.
“Education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about shaping character. I am pleased to see that Islamabad Convent School instills these values in its students, preparing them to become ethical and compassionate individuals,” she added.
Addressing the students, Madam Farah Naz Akbar encouraged them to view their achievements as a stepping stone to future success. “The certificates you receive today symbolize your efforts and determination. Keep dreaming, keep working hard, and always believe in yourself,” she urged, reinforcing the importance of resilience, kindness, and lifelong learning.
She concluded her speech by commending Sr. Magdalene Yousaf O.P, the Principal of Islamabad Convent School, and the entire administration for organizing a well-disciplined and inspiring event. She extended her heartfelt wishes for the continued success of the students and the school.
The ceremony concluded with students receiving awards and certificates for their outstanding performance, leaving attendees with a sense of pride and motivation for the future.
