Islamabad couple harassment case nears its end

Islamabad couple harassment case has come near to its end as the court has handed over a questionnaire under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to all the accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad couple harassment case has come near to its end as the court has handed over a questionnaire under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to all the accused.

Five co-accused nominated in the case, including Umer Bilal, Rehan Hussain, Muhammad Adaris, Hafiz Atta-ur-Rehman, and Farhan Shaheen submitted their replies in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ata Rabbani on Thursday.

However, the main accused Usman Mirza and co-accused Mohib Khan did not submit their replies.

The court directed the counsel of Usman Mirza and Mohib Khan to furnish their written reply on Friday.