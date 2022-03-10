UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Couple Harassment Case Nears Its End

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Islamabad couple harassment case nears its end

Islamabad couple harassment case has come near to its end as the court has handed over a questionnaire under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to all the accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad couple harassment case has come near to its end as the court has handed over a questionnaire under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to all the accused.

Five co-accused nominated in the case, including Umer Bilal, Rehan Hussain, Muhammad Adaris, Hafiz Atta-ur-Rehman, and Farhan Shaheen submitted their replies in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ata Rabbani on Thursday.

However, the main accused Usman Mirza and co-accused Mohib Khan did not submit their replies.

The court directed the counsel of Usman Mirza and Mohib Khan to furnish their written reply on Friday.

Related Topics

Islamabad Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

JKT group disassociate itself from ministers who c ..

JKT group disassociate itself from ministers who called on PM Khan

10 minutes ago
 Ban to be lifted once Football House handed back t ..

Ban to be lifted once Football House handed back to NC

1 minute ago
 Addl. Secretary Health inspects facilities in DHQ ..

Addl. Secretary Health inspects facilities in DHQ Khar

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on bail peti ..

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on bail petition of accused

1 minute ago
 PSG face rebuild after latest European capitulatio ..

PSG face rebuild after latest European capitulation

1 minute ago
 Omer distributes honorarium cheques amongst 313 Im ..

Omer distributes honorarium cheques amongst 313 Imams

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>