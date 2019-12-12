UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Court Grants Bail To Ex-Pakistani President Zardari On Medical Grounds - Reports

Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:11 AM

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday released on bail on medical grounds the country's former president and co-chair of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, who is charged with being involved in a large-scale bank fraud case, media reported

Zardari was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on June 10 and was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad in October as his health deteriorated.

According to the court ruling, Zardari should submit surety bonds worth 10 million rupees ($64,500) to secure his bail, the Geo TV broadcaster reported.

A medical report submitted to the court by Zardari's lawyers showed that the former president was suffering from several diseases, including a heart condition, and it was not possible to provide Zardari with medical assistance in prison, the media said.

Zardari, his sister and former PPP leader Faryal Talpur, and several other individuals close to the former president are among 32 people who are being investigated for laundering around 35 billion rupees through 20 fake bank accounts. The case was initially opened in 2015 against Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, who turned out to be a close aide to Zardari and was arrested last July in connection with the probe. Zardari has denied any involvement in the case.

