Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 11:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad administration have launched a strict crackdown on illegal parking in commercial areas, imposing a nighttime ban on unauthorized vehicles and warning of impoundment for violators.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday attended by IG Police Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and other senior officials.
The move comes amid growing security concerns and traffic congestion caused by illegally parked vehicles.
Under the new measures, unauthorized vehicles will be completely banned from parking in commercial zones at night.
Only authorized residents and business owners can park in designated areas.
Shoppers and visitors will only be allowed daytime parking.
Illegally parked vehicles will be seized and moved to police stations.
“Ensuring citizens’ convenience and resolving parking issues remain our top priorities,” said Randhawa.
He emphasized that the crackdown aims to improve security and ease traffic flow in busy markets.
The district administration cited increasing security risks due to unattended vehicles as a key reason for the strict enforcement.
Officials assured that the policy balances public convenience while maintaining order.
Further details on designated parking zones and enforcement timelines are expected soon.
Residents and business owners have been advised to comply with the new regulations to avoid penalties.
