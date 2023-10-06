Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a meeting to devise a comprehensive strategy to combat the looming dengue threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a meeting to devise a comprehensive strategy to combat the looming dengue threat.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, the District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, and key stakeholders, marked a concerted effort to safeguard the capital's residents from the menace of dengue.

DC Irfan Nawaz emphasized the importance of preventative measures, asserting that while dengue may not be inherently dangerous, strict precautions must be adhered to.

He issued directives to enhance sanitation practices across various city areas, urging the elimination of garbage collection at locations such as workshops and tire shops.

Additionally, a wide-reaching awareness campaign aimed at educating the public about dengue was proposed.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Deputy Commissioner also reaffirmed an unwavering commitment to allocate all available resources to combat this deadly virus within the city.

He underscored that the rural areas of Islamabad were a top priority and underscored the administration's dedication to preserve of citizens.