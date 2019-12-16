ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (Online): Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has expressed sympathies to all those affected by the tragic incident of attack on Army Public School in Peshawar.

(@FahadShabbir)

In a statement with respect to fifth anniversary of APS massacre, the premier said that sacrifice of innocent souls has united the nation against torture and hatred.

He further lauded the brave soldiers of Pakistan army and police for performing duties to protect the motherland. In a separate message, President Arif Alvi said that the nation cannot forget the massacre of little angels and teachers of APS 5 years ago on this day.

It is hard to commemorate this day without tears in one s eyes, he stated. The president said in its remembrance, we reiterate our pledge to root out terrorism and extremism in all its manifestation from our country.

It is to be mentioned here that nation is remembering the painful massacre of APS on its fifth anniversary today.

On this day in 2014, six terrorists affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had stormed the School and martyred one hundred and forty-seven students and teachers. The deadliest attack in Pakistan's history, the carnage prompted the government to declare an all-out war against terrorist outfits.

In the wake of the attack, military courts were set up for trying terrorists under amendments made to the Constitution and the Army Act. The mastermind of the APS massacre, Umar Mansour, alias Khalifa Mansour, alias Umar Naray, was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Following the attack, political parties and security departments formed a National Action Plan to stem extremism and terrorism. According to reports, since the school attack, at least 1,584 terrorists were arrested and sent to jail.

Apart from it, 167 high profile terrorists with head money were also detained or killed.