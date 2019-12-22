UrduPoint.com
Islamabad, December 22 (Online) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmud Qureshi Has Said That To Divert Attention From The Domestic Chaotic Situation India Can Conduct A False Flag Operation Against Pakistan. He Further Said That Pakistan Is A Peace Loving Country But If India Committed Any Misadventure Pakistan Will Give A Befitting Reply.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:24 PM

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) n a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmud Qureshi said the In a statement issued by the Foreign Office (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / Online - 22nd December, 2019) ndian government Citizenship Amendment Act disputed Bill is discriminatory and large scale protests have been going on in more than 10 In a statement issued by the Foreign Office (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) ndian states.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) ndian opposition, all minorities particularly Muslim are protesting against the bill.

He added that a curfew is in force for the last 139 days in In a statement issued by the Foreign Office (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) ndian occupied Kashmir and committing violations on the line of control.Foreign Minister said Modi government is playing a dangerous game which can affect the peace of the whole region and the world should take note of it.

