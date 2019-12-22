Islamabad, December 22 (Online) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmud Qureshi has said that to divert attention from the domestic chaotic situation India can conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan. He further said that Pakistan is a peace loving country but if India committed any misadventure Pakistan will give a befitting reply.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmud Qureshi said the Indian government Citizenship Amendment Act disputed Bill is discriminatory and large scale protests have been going on in more than 10 Indian states.

Indian opposition, all minorities particularly Muslim are protesting against the bill.

He added that a curfew is in force for the last 139 days in Indian occupied Kashmir and committing violations on the line of control. Foreign Minister said Modi government is playing a dangerous game which can affect the peace of the whole region and the world should take note of it.