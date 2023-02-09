Islamabad declaration to help make roads safer: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday said Islamabad Declaration, adopted in the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC) Conference on road safety, will provide a comprehensive roadmap to make our roads safer.

"As per the Declaration, it is our collective responsibility to ensure implementation of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 to reduce fatalities and harmonize safety standards" Sanjrani said while addressing the participants of IPC's two-day road safety conference here at a hotel.

Senate chairman expressed his confidence that idea emerging will help embark a more realistic and conducive course of action in terms of improving road safety, "Through concerted and sustained efforts we can achieve all this and more to fulfill all commitments that we have made", chairman maintained.

"As IPC President, I am pleased to see that we are making substantial progress as per IPC's agenda to bring together parliamentarians as part of a universal democratic ideal that goes beyond regional and geographical divides", the chairman remarked.

He stated that IPC aims to harness collective wisdom of global parliamentarians for the wellbeing of humanity at large.

He lauded the exemplary resolve and commitment shown by members and participants.

He expressed his good wishes to all the participants, hoping that such positive interaction will continue in the future for mutual benefit. He also extended gratitude and commendations to all participants, especially foreign delegates for their keen interest and invaluable contribution towards making the IPC Road Safety Conference a success.