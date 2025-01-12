Islamabad Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education aligned with Islamic values

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The international conference on girls’ education concluded here with historic Islamabad Declaration on Sunday urging Islamic governments, private institutions and international organizations to prioritize girls' education in national agendas, stressing the importance of combating extremist ideologies and cultural norms that obstruct educational opportunities for women.

“Denying girls their right to education is a grave misuse of religious principles,” the declaration asserted, calling for the dissemination of fatwas and resolutions from Islamic councils that affirm women’s right to knowledge.

It emphasized that girls' education is not only a religious obligation but also an urgent societal necessity. It is a fundamental right safeguarded by divine laws, mandated by Islamic teachings, reinforced by international charters, and well-established by national constitutions.

"Drawing from the core principles of Islamic education to guide the educational process in harmony with cultural and religious identity, while incorporating national and global insights and knowledge that have advanced education and learning."

"Uniting efforts to safeguard girls' right to education and ensure their empowerment, acknowledging that educated women play a pivotal role in fostering stable families and communities. This, in turn, promotes global peace, national harmony, and fortifies societies against challenges such as extremism, violence, crime, and atheism."

It further stated that issuing a caution against extremist ideologies, fatwas, and opinions rooted in cultural norms and patterns that obstruct girls' education, which constitute a regrettable perpetuation of societal biases against women. Such actions represent a grave misuse of religious principles to legitimize policies of deprivation and exclusion.

"Mobilizing all resources to support the efforts of Islamic countries in advancing education through improved methods and content, with a particular emphasis on girls' education, ensuring it is placed at the forefront of their national priorities. This initiative aims to ensure equal access to education for all girls and fulfill international commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals."

It stressed for providing free scholarships to offer educational opportunities for girls affected by poverty, conflicts, and social challenges.

It asked for considering with due importance the resolutions of Islamic Figh councils and the fatwas issued by scholarly bodies affirming women's legitimate right to acquire knowledge across diverse fields and educational levels. Priority should be given to disseminating these resolutions and fatwas, while actively addressing and countering perspectives that seek to undermine this fundamental right.

"Promoting the enhancement of digital educational content by urging educational institutions and international organizations to create digital resources that improve girls' access to education."

It said that developing specialized educational programs for individuals with special needs by providing inclusive learning environments and qualified teaching staff. This approach aims to ensure equal opportunities for academic achievement and social participation.

Encouraging legislative institutions in Islamic countries to actively promote girls' education by drafting and implementing effective laws, regulations, and national policies.

The declaration called on governmental and private media institutions across the Islamic world to organize awareness campaigns and educational programs that highlight the importance of girls' education.

These efforts should be coordinated with educational and media experts and include religious scholars, imams, and guides to effectively address opposition by elucidating the true principles of Islam.

Promoting scientific research and studies on girls' education in Islamic communities. This aims to identify optimal strategies for its advancement and to addressthe challenges and impediments to its development.

It also commended the pioneering initiative of Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars.

His leadership in launching the most extensive international partnership platform to support girls' education in Muslim communities, through alliances that include UN organizations, governmental bodies, and private entities, is noteworthy.

It declared that anyone who rejects or opposes these well-grounded Islamic religious principles is, by the consensus of this gathering as referenced in the preamble of this Declaration, considered outside the framework of the Islamic Ummah's concepts and cannot be regarded as part of it. It is essential to disavow their ideology, whether they are an individual, an institution, or an entity—public or private.

The conference participants and Frida also send a decisive and clear message to religious platforms, including religious lessons sermons across the Islamic world and in minority communities: It is time end the misrepresentation of islam and the violation of women's rights.

Assigning Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, as the initiator of this conference.

He is tasked with the responsibility of communicating all resolutions of the conference, overseeing their implementation, and ensuring the necessary financial and moral support.

His duties extend to Islamic governments, through His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in accordance with the terms of the agreement signed between the two parties. Governmental and private educational institutions in Islamic countries and in countries with Muslim minorities.

In conclusion, the conference participants expressed their appreciation to the Prime Minister's Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its efforts in hosting and supporting the event. They also extended their gratitude to the Muslim World League for its exemplary organization.

The participants urged the initiator of the conference to establish a permanent committee to oversee the implementation of the outcomes of this significant event, including the agreements signed, which lay the foundation for impactful action as emphasized in the initiator's opening remarks.

These remarks included the statement: "This initiative, with God's help, will be both effective and tangible through the substantive agreements signed. It will not be a temporary appeal, an empty declaration, or simply a symbolic stance.

Rather, it will represent a qualitative transformation in advocating for girls' education—bringing prosperity to every deprived girl and to every community in dire need of the contributions of both its sons and daughters equally."