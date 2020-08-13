The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has hit back at Kabul's criticism of the fencing along the disputed Durand Line, saying that the construction is meant to ensure security and in no way violates Afghanistan's territorial integrity

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has hit back at Kabul's criticism of the fencing along the disputed Durand Line, saying that the construction is meant to ensure security and in no way violates Afghanistan's territorial integrity.

Earlier in the week, the Afghan Foreign Ministry expressed protest over Pakistan erecting a fence along the Durand Line - the de facto border between the two countries, which remains largely unrecognized by Kabul.

"The Spokesperson rejected the insinuation that Pakistan military was conducting 'illegal' fencing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The Spokesperson made clear that the fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was being done to address Pakistan's serious security concerns and was fully in accordance with the established norms of international law, without encroaching into Afghan territory," the Pakistani ministry said.

The diplomat went on to urge Kabul to "engage on border matters through the relevant institutional mechanisms to address any misconceptions."

"Regrettably, Pakistan's suggestion for conducting joint topographic surveys had not been positively responded to by the Afghan side," the statement added.

The ministry reaffirmed Pakistan's respect for territorial integrity of the "brotherly country."

The Afghan-Pakistani border remains porous, with frequent shelling incidents and movement of militants.