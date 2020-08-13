UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Defends Building Fence Along Disputed Durand Line Amid Kabul's Protests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:46 PM

Islamabad Defends Building Fence Along Disputed Durand Line Amid Kabul's Protests

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has hit back at Kabul's criticism of the fencing along the disputed Durand Line, saying that the construction is meant to ensure security and in no way violates Afghanistan's territorial integrity

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has hit back at Kabul's criticism of the fencing along the disputed Durand Line, saying that the construction is meant to ensure security and in no way violates Afghanistan's territorial integrity.

Earlier in the week, the Afghan Foreign Ministry expressed protest over Pakistan erecting a fence along the Durand Line - the de facto border between the two countries, which remains largely unrecognized by Kabul.

"The Spokesperson rejected the insinuation that Pakistan military was conducting 'illegal' fencing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The Spokesperson made clear that the fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was being done to address Pakistan's serious security concerns and was fully in accordance with the established norms of international law, without encroaching into Afghan territory," the Pakistani ministry said.

The diplomat went on to urge Kabul to "engage on border matters through the relevant institutional mechanisms to address any misconceptions."

"Regrettably, Pakistan's suggestion for conducting joint topographic surveys had not been positively responded to by the Afghan side," the statement added.

The ministry reaffirmed Pakistan's respect for territorial integrity of the "brotherly country."

The Afghan-Pakistani border remains porous, with frequent shelling incidents and movement of militants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Militants Protest Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd Test

18 minutes ago

Drug peddler held in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Air Chief says PAF fully prepared for country’s ..

36 minutes ago

Independence Day festivities: Rwp police to deploy ..

2 minutes ago

LWMC cake cutting ceremony held

2 minutes ago

US Military Refutes Breaching Afghan Peace Deal, C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.