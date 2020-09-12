Islamabad Deputy Commissioner holds e-Kutcheri

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat Saturday held an e-kutcheri at his office and responded to queries, complaints, and objections raised by the callers

The citizens shared problems in their areas and other issues of public interest in live talks with DC Islamabad.

The major issue which the people shared was dilapidated condition of roads, hoarding and profiteering in the markets, resuming of marriage halls and educational institutes with SOPs and land grabbing issues.

The deputy commissioner asked the heads of departments to take immediate steps for early solution of the problems.