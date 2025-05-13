Islamabad development a top priority, says CDA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is prioritizing the development and prosperity of Islamabad, with a focus on improving infrastructure, beautification, and residential facilities, Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Tuesday.

Chairing a high-level meeting at CDA Headquarters, Randhawa emphasized that sector development remains a key agenda, with all available resources being utilized to transform Islamabad into a modern, digitized, and tourist-friendly city.

"The CDA is working tirelessly to enhance infrastructure, recreational facilities, and public services to resolve citizens' issues at their doorstep," Randhawa stated.

He directed officials to expedite ongoing development projects and remove illegal constructions hindering progress.

The meeting reviewed development work in several sectors, including C-14, C-15, C-16, E-12, and Park Enclave.

Randhawa instructed authorities to accelerate construction and eliminate encroachments to ensure timely completion.

"All obstacles in these sectors must be addressed on a priority basis," he said, stressing the need for strict enforcement against unauthorized structures.

The meeting was attended by CDA members of administration, finance, planning, environment, and estate, along with Director Generals of Works, Environment, and Enforcement, among other senior officials.

Randhawa reiterated the CDA’s commitment to upgrading living standards and ensuring sustainable urban growth in the Federal capital.