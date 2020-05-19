Islamabad Development Working Party approves 122 rural development projects for capital

Islamabad Development Working Party (IDWP) on Tuesday approved 122 rural development projects for federal capital worth Rs. 27593.815 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Development Working Party (IDWP) on Tuesday approved 122 rural development projects for Federal capital worth Rs. 27593.815 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The decision was taken in its meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Commissioner. The approved projects included roads in rural areas, sanitation, water supply schemes and bridges with a total budget.

These projects are planned to be implemented for next three years. The chair emphasized to ensure the quality of work and timely completion of projects.

122 approved projects comprise of 12156.079 million rural roads, 12025.281 sanitation, 2548.648 million water supply schemes, and 863.819 million bridges for three Constituencies of Islamabad including NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54.

After detailed deliberation, 122 projects were approved and project of Tehsil Office, lift and revision of one approved scheme was deferred for next meeting.

Khurram Nawaz, Member National Assembly (NA) from NA 52, representatives of Planning Division, Finance Division and Ministry of Interior were also present in the meeting.