Islamabad Development Working Party Okays 122 Rural Development Projects Worth Rs 27.59 Bn

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:49 PM

The Islamabad Development Working Party (DWP) on Monday approved 122 projects worth Rs 27.593 billion to carry out development work in the rural areas of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Development Working Party (DWP) on Monday approved 122 projects worth Rs 27.593 billion to carry out development work in the rural areas of the Federal capital.

"The projects comprise of rural roads, sanitation, water supply schemes and bridges with a total budget of Rs 27593.8 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) have been approved in a meeting, presided by Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamer Ali Ahmed," said a press release issued here.

According to the local administration, those projects would be implemented in the next three years.

An amount of Rs 12156.079 million were allocated for development of road infrastructure, Rs 12025.

281 million for sanitation and Rs 2548.648 million for water supply schemes, whereas Rs 863.819 million would be spent on construction of bridges in all the Constituencies of the federal capital including NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54.

The meeting, which also participated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Khurram Nawaz, and the officials of Planning and Finance Divisions, and Ministry of Interior, deferred a project related to the uplift of Tehsil office.

The chief commissioner underlined the need for timely completion of the projects in effective manner.

