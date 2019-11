Islamabad District administration to hold programs in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will hold religious programs in the city in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will hold religious programs in the city in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

A first meeting of Milad Committee was held on Wednesday which reviewed the preparations to hold various programs.

The meeting was attended by officials of District administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Sahfqaat, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, senior officials and Islamabad police, district administration and religious scholars were also present on the occasion.