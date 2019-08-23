Islamabad District Court (IDC) attack case hearing adjourned

The hearing of the Islamabad District Court (IDC) attack case was adjourned on Friday without any proceeding due to summer vacations in courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The hearing of the Islamabad District Court (IDC) attack case was adjourned on Friday without any proceeding due to summer vacations in courts.

The case pertaining to attack on Islamabad District Court (IDC) in which many lawyers, citizens and a senior judge Rafaqat Hussain were killed in 2014, was being tried in the ATC.

The court had already recorded the statements of witnesses in the case as well as the security guard Babar of the judge Rafaqat Hussain had already been released who had confessed that the judge was accidentally killed by the fire of his 9mm pistol during the terrorist attack.

Five accused have been indicted in the case.