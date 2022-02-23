Islamabad district judicial complex to be functional by May 2022: CDA

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 12:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The district judicial complex, housing 93 district courts, would be made functional by May 2022 as Frontier Works Organization (FWO) had completed around 30 per cent construction work at the project.

The complex was being constructed at sector G-11 by Capital Development Authority (CDA) and FWO over land measuring 195,000 square feet to facilitate all relevant stakeholders, including the bench, bar and the petitioners, said CDA spokesman on Wednesday.

Currently, he said the courts were functioning within a rented market at sector F-8 that provides no reasonable facilities for judges, lawyers and the litigants.

He noted that the multi-story complex would comprise four blocks of courts, an administrative block, a Bakhshi Khana (lockup), a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) verification room, and separate waiting areas for lawyers and petitioners.

It may be mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed groundbreaking of the judicial complex in September 2021.

