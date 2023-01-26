UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Dwellers Being Facilitated Through E-Katchehri

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Islamabad dwellers being facilitated through e-Katchehri

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday said holding of e-katchehri has helped greatly to address most of the civic issues faced by the residents of the Federal Capital

The initiative was taken after in light of the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, says a news release issued by the CDA.

To this end, the Water Management Directorate of CDA organized e-Katchehri and addressed the problems of people regarding water supply in different sectors.

The concerned officers including Member Environment and Director General Water Management appeared before the public in the katchehri.

On the occasion, a separate helpline number has also been made public by the Water Management Department for the convenience of the residents.

Moreover, the CDA administration also appealed the citizens to consume water wisely and avoid wastage.

