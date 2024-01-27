Open Menu

Islamabad Eat Food Festival Spills Flavours Of Multinational Cuisine At Sports Complex

The three-day Islamabad Eat Food Festival has rolled out mouthwatering meals from the menus of multinational cuisines at the 11th iteration of the event that had provided the islooites a perfect leisure and entertainment opportunity for spending quality times with families

The Islamabad Food festival started from Friday January 26th and would commence on Sunday January 28th where many young entrepreneurs mainly women have set up homemade food stalls that are offering a variety of meals of different colours and taste.

This food fest featured variety of delicacies and cuisines including middle Eastern, Thai, Japanese, Chinese, Mexican, South Indian, and many others.

The young female university graduates having passion for cooking, baking, entrepreneurship and management were testing their abilities in partnering the family food fest as a successful outing event.

Over a dozen of food stalls have been set up offering numerous meals whereas as special musical performances have been made by leading music artists and singers of the country.

