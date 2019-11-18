'Islamabad Eat' food festival witnesses a great turn out of food lovers

With a variety of culinary delight on economical rates at food stalls, Islamabad Eat festival witnessed a great turn out of food lovers this year from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :With a variety of culinary delight on economical rates at food stalls, Islamabad Eat festival witnessed a great turn out of food lovers this year from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

Islamabad Eat, an annual food festival, concluded here at F-9 Park on Sunday, this year aimed at providing quality food under one roof with special focus on cheaper prices from national and international food outlets.

After making worthwhile experiences in both Karachi and Lahore, the festival in its fifth year, offered a variety of food stalls and appetizing presentations by establishing an upcoming food chains in the Federal capital.

A number of well-reputed restaurants, cafes and food brands from the twin cities and other parts of the country had set their food stalls in the activity area, providing high-quality food to the visitors.

The stalls were offering traditional food and cuisine from the most talented chefs to the most creative street vendors in an ambiance created for food lovers to get inspiration from unique tastes along with a chance to learn from presentations and explore new recipes.

The fest saw a great turnout of attendees, with unprecedented variety of cuisines with different restaurants getting the chance to showcase national and international food outlets.

Besides providing a range of food and beverages, the hygiene and quality of food, even by the vendors, was up to the mark and the authorities assured complete cleanliness during the entire food gala.

Famous musical bands of the capital city also performed in the musical shows organized during three days festival which enthralled the audience.

From the most creative and talented chefs to the street vendors, the festival celebrated the full diversity of food that the cities have to offer.