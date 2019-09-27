Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) to hold open Kacharies in all five operation circles on Saturday

Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) is conducting open Katcharies in all five operation circles of the company every Saturday and the Chief Executive will personally will monitor it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) is conducting open Katcharies in all five operation circles of the company every Saturday and the Chief Executive will personally will monitor it.

The IESCO spokesman told that SE IESCO Islamabad Circle will conduct open Katchary on Saturday at F-11 Sub Divison (Division No.

2), SE Rawalpindi at Mandra Sub Divison (Rawat Division), SE Attock Circle at Fatehjang Sub Division (Pindi Gheb Division), SE Jhelum Circle at Cantt Sub Divison (Jhelum Division-1) and SE Chawal Circle at Tamman Sub Division (Talagang Division). The timing for Kachries will be 10 AM.

All valued customers are requested to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints. The customers can also registered their complaints on Chief Executive Complaint & Monitoring Cell Nos:051-9252933-36 for immediate solution of their complaints.