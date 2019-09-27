UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) To Hold Open Kacharies In All Five Operation Circles On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:11 PM

Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) to hold open Kacharies in all five operation circles on Saturday

Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) is conducting open Katcharies in all five operation circles of the company every Saturday and the Chief Executive will personally will monitor it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) is conducting open Katcharies in all five operation circles of the company every Saturday and the Chief Executive will personally will monitor it.

The IESCO spokesman told that SE IESCO Islamabad Circle will conduct open Katchary on Saturday at F-11 Sub Divison (Division No.

2), SE Rawalpindi at Mandra Sub Divison (Rawat Division), SE Attock Circle at Fatehjang Sub Division (Pindi Gheb Division), SE Jhelum Circle at Cantt Sub Divison (Jhelum Division-1) and SE Chawal Circle at Tamman Sub Division (Talagang Division). The timing for Kachries will be 10 AM.

All valued customers are requested to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints. The customers can also registered their complaints on Chief Executive Complaint & Monitoring Cell Nos:051-9252933-36 for immediate solution of their complaints.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Rawalpindi Circle Jhelum Attock Talagang Pindi Gheb All Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Two day festival for children to open at Sindh Gov ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not Reject Either Change or Preservat ..

4 minutes ago

7.2 Kg hash seized,eight arrested in Sargodha

41 seconds ago

Qandeel Baloch murder case verdict announced; brot ..

43 seconds ago

Federal Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah prai ..

45 seconds ago

Kremlin Hopes Putin-Trump Talks Transcripts Will N ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.