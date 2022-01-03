Islamabad Electric Supply Company catches 3,664 suspicious meters in December 2021

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detected 3,664 suspicious meters in its five circles during December 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detected 3,664 suspicious meters in its five circles during December 2021.

According to the details, out of total 3,664 suspicious connections, 3597 meters were found slow, four tempered and 3 with holes while 60 consumers were getting direct supply of electricity. Based on power theft and slow meters, more than 2 million units were charged to the concerned consumers besides imposing fines of over Rs 40 million.

IESCO Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan has said that the company was committed to eradicating all forms of power theft in its all circles.

A series of indiscriminate actions were being taken to achieve this goal, he said. He said applications have also been submitted for legal proceeding.

The IESCO Chief requested the consumers to join IESCO in this national campaign and report the power theft and its supporting elements to the relevant SDO Office, Helpline No. 118 or Complaint and Monitoring Cell numbers 051-9252933-4.