UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Catches 3,664 Suspicious Meters In December 2021

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company catches 3,664 suspicious meters in December 2021

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detected 3,664 suspicious meters in its five circles during December 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detected 3,664 suspicious meters in its five circles during December 2021.

According to the details, out of total 3,664 suspicious connections, 3597 meters were found slow, four tempered and 3 with holes while 60 consumers were getting direct supply of electricity. Based on power theft and slow meters, more than 2 million units were charged to the concerned consumers besides imposing fines of over Rs 40 million.

IESCO Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan has said that the company was committed to eradicating all forms of power theft in its all circles.

A series of indiscriminate actions were being taken to achieve this goal, he said. He said applications have also been submitted for legal proceeding.

The IESCO Chief requested the consumers to join IESCO in this national campaign and report the power theft and its supporting elements to the relevant SDO Office, Helpline No. 118 or Complaint and Monitoring Cell numbers 051-9252933-4.

Related Topics

Electricity Company December All Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

White House Cancels Press Briefing Monday Due to F ..

White House Cancels Press Briefing Monday Due to First Snowfall in US Capital in ..

55 seconds ago
 US Marshals Service Apprehended Over 84,000 Fugiti ..

US Marshals Service Apprehended Over 84,000 Fugitives in 2021 - Justice Dept.

58 seconds ago
 Corrupt officials in PR to be shown the door: Azam ..

Corrupt officials in PR to be shown the door: Azam Khan Swati

59 seconds ago
 35 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

35 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

1 minute ago
 Senate body directs authorities to give protection ..

Senate body directs authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio ..

6 minutes ago
 Putin Orders Russian Cabinet to Take Measures to E ..

Putin Orders Russian Cabinet to Take Measures to Ensure Safety at Coal Mines

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.