Islamabad Electric Supply Company CEO Appreciates Officers, Staff For Smooth Power Supply On 9th, 10th Muharram

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:02 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company CEO appreciates officers, staff for smooth power supply on 9th, 10th Muharram

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Chudhary has appreciated the working of all field officers and staff for ensuring smooth supply during 9th and 10th Muharram during the whole region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Chudhary has appreciated the working of all field officers and staff for ensuring smooth supply during 9th and 10th Muharram during the whole region.

The IESCO Chief said that provision of best services to valued customers is our priority and for this we are using all available resources, said a statement issued here.

In light of Chief instructions field activities during 9th & 10th Muharram were monitored from control centre Islamabad and monitoring cells established in all five circles.

The CEO instructed all field officers to complete system up gradation proposals without any delay and trimmed branches of the trees close to the 11KV transmission lines.

