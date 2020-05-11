UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company CEO Lauds Performance Of Field Formations

Islamabad Electric Supply Company CEO lauds performance of field formations

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqblal Chaudhary has said that tireless efforts of field formation for smooth and uninterrupted power supply and rectification of outage complaints in minimum time are remarkable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqblal Chaudhary has said that tireless efforts of field formation for smooth and uninterrupted power supply and rectification of outage complaints in minimum time are remarkable.

The chief said despite COVID-19 thread, our dedicated officers and line staff were providing best customers services to valued customers, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The chief added that about 109 complaint offices were working round the clock to handle all customers' issues.

He advised all field officers to provide all protection tools to line staff against COVID-19 as protection of staff is ourpriority besides power continuity.

