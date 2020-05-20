Islamabad Electric Supply Company chief or ensuring dues collection from govt agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that IESCO has a prominent place in other Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) owing to minimum line losses are maximum recovery from both government and private consumers.

The IESCO Chief said, "We gave special attention towards the recovery and personally remained in touch with Sub Divisional Officer's and other field formations," said a press release issued here Wednesday.

"Owing to timely receipts of bills we are able to provide un-interrupted power supply to valued consumers," he said.

He directed all circles Incharge to make close liaison with Governments Institution officials and motivate them for timely payments of bills so that company could meet its targets.