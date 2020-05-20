UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Chief Or Ensuring Dues Collection From Govt Agencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:42 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company chief or ensuring dues collection from govt agencies

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that IESCO has a prominent place in other Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) owing to minimum line losses are maximum recovery from both government and private consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that IESCO has a prominent place in other Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) owing to minimum line losses are maximum recovery from both government and private consumers.

The IESCO Chief said, "We gave special attention towards the recovery and personally remained in touch with Sub Divisional Officer's and other field formations," said a press release issued here Wednesday.

"Owing to timely receipts of bills we are able to provide un-interrupted power supply to valued consumers," he said.

He directed all circles Incharge to make close liaison with Governments Institution officials and motivate them for timely payments of bills so that company could meet its targets.

Related Topics

Company All From Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

UAE, Jordan align COVID-19 countermeasures in air ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Economy in co-operation with GDRFA shuts dow ..

1 hour ago

Stars align to raise funds for Ali Zafar foundatio ..

1 hour ago

Trader’s delegation calls on AJK President

1 hour ago

High time to hold India accountable for committing ..

1 hour ago

Over 350 traffic cops deployed in capital markets

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.