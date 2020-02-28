UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Completes Inquiry Of Illegal Meters Installation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has completed the inquiry of fake meters installation and submitted the report to the high ups. Inquiry has been conducted on the orders of secretary energy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has completed the inquiry of fake meters installation and submitted the report to the high ups.

Inquiry has been conducted on the orders of secretary energy. Several employees including SDO sector G6 are in danger while IESCO chief starts his efforts to save the corrupt mafia.According to sources on behalf of the G6 SDO Sajad fake meters were installed in Bani Gala, Sohan and several other areas and received millions of rupees monthly on which Secretary of Energy ordered for an inquiry.

The sources revealed that apart from the list of 152 fake meters the SDO of sector G9 erupted at that time when the stolen meters of that area were installed in sector G6. The accused employees don't have anything for their defence at that time in front of inquiry committee and the inquiry has been fixed.On the other hand the Secretary of Energy has been told that the IESCO officers will be partial in the inquiry, so he hired an officer from outside for the inquiry and received the finding report.

The sources said that on behalf of SDO Sajad, the employee Saqib, Shehzad, Waqas and Waheed have received double meters from the stores and their record was also presented in the committee and before that, 4 employees were suspended and the main responsible was saved.While according to sources the meter of SDO Sajad was also illegal and the fine was also paid.

The sources said that a contractor named Javed installed hundreds of illegal meters on behalf of officers whose case is likely to be sent to the FIA very soon. The investigation about SDO Sajad bank balance and his 3 houses in Ghori town has also been started.According to sources the SDO of IESCO G9 sub division Mazhar and Line Superintendent Khalid Shah revealed while recording their statement in this high standard inquiry that 9 meters were steeled from G9 sub division limits in 2018 and their FIR were registered in Karachi Company police station.

However, the investigation found that the mentioned stolen meters were installed in sector G6.

