UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Consumers Getting Smooth Power Supply

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:02 AM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company consumers getting smooth power supply

The consumers of all five circles of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) are getting smooth power supply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The consumers of all five circles of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) are getting smooth power supply.

According to the IESCO Spokesman, no load-management was being observed in any circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum and Attock, as electricity was being provided as per demand of the company.

He said all installations of the company were safe and no damage was reported.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of power ministry on his social media handle said that all power distribution companies (DISCOs) were getting electricity as per their demand.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Social Media Company Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock All Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

19 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

34 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

1 hour ago

UAE affirms support for key allies in meetings at ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.