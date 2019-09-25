Islamabad Electric Supply Company consumers getting smooth power supply

(@imziishan)

The consumers of all five circles of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) are getting smooth power supply

According to the IESCO Spokesman, no load-management was being observed in any circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum and Attock, as electricity was being provided as per demand of the company.

He said all installations of the company were safe and no damage was reported.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of power ministry on his social media handle said that all power distribution companies (DISCOs) were getting electricity as per their demand.